WATERTOWN — There’s too many projects and not enough American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for them.
The city is a little more than $3.4 million in the hole for projects to be paid for through American Rescue Plan Act funding.
In a memo to City Council on Friday, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix wrote that 57 city projects would cost $25,729,353, but the city received about $22 million from the federal program, leaving a $3,463,625 deficit.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he had warned council members that they should focus on those “essential governmental services,” not spending nearly $8 million to replace the pool at the North Elementary School and to buy the former Watertown Golf Club.
“Already, got some tough decisions to make,” he said.
Council will have to find other ways to pay for the projects, delay them or not do them all, Mr. Mix wrote.
Last month, Mr. Mix projected a $2.5 million deficit in ARPA spending, but costs continue to increase, he said.
“The project amounts have been fluid and change as actual costs come in,” Mr. Mix wrote.
For instance, costs have increased for the downtown streetscape project that’s finishing up this summer and a major project along Grant, Henry and Seward streets, Mr. Mix wrote.
Council members will discuss what to do during a work session on Monday night. Fund balance, capital reserve or borrowing are other funding alternatives.
City staff also recommends using as much ARPA funds as possible for a $50 million water treatment plant project to correct two contaminants.
ARPA money is the only source that can be used for the water department project.
An option is not using ARPA funding for water and storm sewer projects on Ohio, Winslow and Burlington streets, Mr. Mix wrote.
Among the other 57 ARPA projects include $3.6 million for Thompson Park improvements, $350,000 for a building to store golf carts, $1 million for Zoo New York and $120,000 for roof repairs at Flower Memorial Library.
Lower-income residents on the north side will be getting a new pool, but they also might “be the ones hurt” if their taxes increase or a Mundy Street project doesn’t get done, Mayor Smith said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she’ll analyze the list of ARPA projects this week.
Mr. Mix mentioned last month that he was going to recommend putting off $2.1 million in planned sidewalk repairs this year, she said.
She also recalled that Mr. Mix said that the city was going save $220,000 from a project to reconfigure second-floor offices in City Hall because the work was getting completed in-house.
The work session begins at 3 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers in City Hall, 245 Washington St.
