WATERTOWN — A Watertown man is accused of assaulting two emergency room employees at Samaritan Medical Center earlier this month.
Charles W. Howard Jr., 52, of 232 W. Main St., Apt. 31A, was charged by city police Monday night with two counts of felony assault.
Police said he hit a female ER employee in the head with a chair, causing a concussion, during an incident Aug. 5.
He’s also accused of poking the eye of a hospital employee, causing injuries that included cornea damage, police said.
He also was ticketed with unlawful possession of marijuana.
He was held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
