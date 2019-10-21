WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly chasing another person with a knife and threatening to stab them Sunday at Seaway Lanes.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged Matthew A. Arca, 36, of 215 Exchange St., with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child at 6:02 p.m. Sunday at the bowling alley, 22116 Route 11, Pamelia.
Deputies said Mr. Arca allegedly chased Jesse L. Steel with a knife in front of four children, a 12-year-old, an 11-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 9-year-old.
Mr. Arca was arraigned in Pamelia Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
