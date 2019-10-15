City man accused of driving on, damaging lawn
WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly driving on and tearing up a lawn at Huntington Heights.

City police charged Michael C. Lilley, 22, of 22727 Swan Road, with fourth-degree criminal mischief at 10:12 a.m. Oct. 8 at the complex, 1620 Huntington St.

Mr. Lilley was released with an appearance ticket to city court.

