WATERTOWN — Rome L. Johnson, 43, 472 Coffeen St., was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a man with a knife.
Police arrested Mr. Johnson at around 1:40 p.m. after an alleged incident shortly before at 200 State St.
According to a police report, Mr. Johnson was pointing a knife at Donnie L. Barrigar while saying there was going to be a problem, causing Mr. Barrigar to fear he would be stabbed.
Mr. Johnson was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. He was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday in City Court.
I had to blacklist this guy at my job for several reasons, mostly because he was in a shoving match with another customer because said other customer called him out for being belligerent with myself and my coworkers when we were just doing our jobs. Also because he always thought everything was “going to be a problem.” I can hear it now.
