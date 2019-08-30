WATERTOWN — Ernest J. Rizzo, 58, of 661 Factory St., Apt. 12-1, Watertown, was charged by city police on Monday with forcible touching.
Police said he intentionally grabbed the buttocks of a 57-year-old woman without her permission at the Salvation Army, 723 State St.
He was given an appearance ticket for Sept. 9 for Watertown City Court.
