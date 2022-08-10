WATERTOWN — A Watertown man serving a sentence in state prison was acquitted Wednesday of multiple violent felony counts at trial in Jefferson County Court.
Robert L. Rainey III, 41, was found not guilty of second- and third-degree assault, first- and second-degree reckless endangerment and menacing. He was found guilty of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.
The charges stemmed from allegations that on in July 2021, he stabbed a female in the arm with a screwdriver in Calcium and struck the victim. It had been further alleged that he had poured lighter fuel on the victim and threatened to set her on fire. He was acquitted of those charges.
He was found guilty of withdrawing and possessing money from the woman’s bank account in June 2021.
The charges arose during a period in which Mr. Rainey was awaiting sentencing in County Court for a third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance conviction. He is serving a nine-year prison sentence imposed in February 2022 on that count at Great Meadow Correctional Facility.
He is expected to be sentenced on the grand larceny count to a maximum of two to four years in prison, to run consecutively to the prison term he is currently serving.
Mr. Rainey was represented at trial by Watertown attorney John W. Hallett.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.