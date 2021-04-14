CLAYTON — The owner of a Watertown paving business was injured Wednesday when a tractor ran over him while he was working on Calumet Boulevard.
James Desormeau, owner of TJ Paving & Trucking, was airlifted to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of what the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office described as presumed internal injuries.
Deputies said that at about 1;45 p.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report that a person had been partially run over by a tractor at 16497 Calumet Blvd. Employees of Mr. Desormeau’s company reported that he had been pinned under the tractor while trying to start it. The tractor lurched forward, partially running over him.
Employees quickly moved the tractor off Mr. Desormeau and called 911, according to deputies. He was alert and conscious after the incident, deputies said. He was taken by Thousand Islands Rescue Service to the state Department of Transportation building on Route 342 in the town of Pamelia, where the Glen Park Fire Department had set up a landing zone. He was then flown to the Syracuse hospital by Mercy Flight.
In addition to TIERS, Mercy Flight and the Glen Park Fire Department, state police and the Clayton Fire Department assisted with the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.