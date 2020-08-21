WATERTOWN — A man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital as a result of a fire caused by unattended cooking in his Academy Street home Thursday night.
The man, Brian Phillips, called for help shortly after 7 p.m. to his home at 818 Academy St.
City firefighters quickly extinguished the fire within five minutes, Battalion Chief Christopher Hayman said.
Mr. Phillips was taken to an awaiting helicopter and airlifted to the Upstate Burn Center in Syracuse. Chief Hayman didn’t know the extent of Mr. Phillips’ injuries or condition on Thursday night.
Firefighters on Engine 2 from the State Street fire station arrived to find fire in the kitchen on the first floor, with heavy smoke coming from a 2½-story, wood-frame dwelling. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the kitchen.
Engines 1 and 3, Truck 1, and the rescue truck also responded.
They were assisted by Watertown police, Guilfoyle Ambulance and the Watertown Codes Department.
The home is owned by Timothy Phillips, 452 S. Meadow St. The building was turned back over to the building owner afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.