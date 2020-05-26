WATERTOWN — Aaron S. Fuller, 18, of 168 Sterling St., Apt. 3, was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
Police said that on March 29 uniformed officers and detectives investigated a sexual assault report at Samaritan Medical Center. It is alleged that Mr. Fuller provided a report of a sexual assault on Sterling Street, but later admitted that the assault had not occurred.
He was issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
