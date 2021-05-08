WATERTOWN — A 37-year-old was arrested for burglary after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, held a knife to her throat and stole a money order and cigarettes.
Jonathan E. McClusky, 1708 Ohio St., Apt. 77, was charged by city police Saturday with first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing, first-degree reckless endangerment and petit larceny.
At about 6:51 a.m. Saturday, city police began investigating a burglary inside Apt. 78 at 1708 Ohio St.
City police say they determined that Mr. McClusky entered the apartment unlawfully, restrained Rebecca Byrd, held a knife to her throat and caused her to fear for her life. He also allegedly stole a $50 money order and cigarettes.
These alleged acts were committed in front of a 7-year-old child, and Ms. Byrd holds an active stay-away order of protection against Mr. McClusky.
He was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.