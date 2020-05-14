WATERTOWN — Brandon M. Cronce, 28, of 32 Maywood Terrace, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said that they were investigating a larceny and child abuse complaint on May 7, with the investigation resulting in allegations that Mr. Cronce provided marijuana to a 10-year-old child and allowed the child to smoke it.
He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on a probation violation warrant. Police were assisted in the investigation by the Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York and the Jefferson County Probation Department.
