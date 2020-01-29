A Watertown man was arrested in Pennsylvania this week after he allegedly told a 12-year-old girl he would have sex with her before asking to pick her up from school.
Shane K. Torpey, 35, Watertown, was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Kingston Municipal Police Department in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, a report came into the department of a juvenile female talking to an unknown male on the social media application, SnapChat, according to Kingston police.
The suspect told the girl he was a 25-year-old male from the Philadelphia area. The girl said she was a 12-year-old female, to which the suspect said “age is just a number.” He went on to ask the girl if she was a virgin and he wants to be her “first.” He then, according to police, sent the 12-year-old a clothed photograph of himself and asked her to send “sexy” photographs of herself to him.
As a result, the 12-year-old and her mother gave permission to let investigators take control of the girl’s phone and SnapChat account.
Investigators were able to identify Mr. Torpey through his SnapChat username, also through the photo he sent of himself using that username.
Mr. Torpey is alleged to have then asked if he could pick up the 12-year-old girl from school. The actor said when they meet up they would “talk and kiss.” Mr. Torpey then added that sexual intercourse would take place if the girl wanted.
On numerous occasions, Mr. Torpey is alleged to have said the 12-year-old girl is “sexy” and wanted to have sexual contact with her.
Investigators then set up a meeting with the suspect when the girl got out of school, on Monday, Jan. 27, at the Kingston Swimming Pool. At around 2 p.m. on that day, investigators noticed a vehicle with New York registration enter the parking lot. The vehicle left the parking lot after shortly after, only to respond at around 3 p.m. This time, investigators approached the suspect. He was holding his cellphone, displaying his SnapChat and the messages with the undercover police officer. He was again identified as Mr. Torpey and then taken into custody. Mr. Torpey was arraigned and transported to a correctional facility in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
Mr. Torpey is currently out on bail from a similar incident relating to minor girls that took place in March 2019 in New York.
