WATERTOWN — A Watertown man allegedly stabbed another man in the arm on Friday.
City police charged Nathan L. Baker, 414 Clay St. 2A, with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.
At around 9:30 a.m., Mr. Baker was allegedly at his listed residence when he stabbed Matthew Cobb in the forearm, causing a laceration that required stitches to be closed.
Mr. Baker was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing. It appears he posted bail on Friday.
