WATERTOWN — Thomas E. Rose, 31, of 631 Addison St., is charged by city police with third-degree grand larceny after he allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from his roommate.
Between May 2020 and January 2021, Mr. Rose allegedly stole $19,867.75 in unemployment benefits that belonged to his roommate, Braighton Passage. City police say Mr. Passage was unaware that he was receiving checks from the New York State Department of Labor because Mr. Rose was allegedly stealing them. City police began investigating the case in February, when a transaction was mailed to Mr. Passage’s house, which tipped him off that money was being stolen.
Mr. Rose was arrested on Wednesday and was being held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending an arraignment hearing.
