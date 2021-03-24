WATERTOWN — Richard K. Harris, 42, Watertown, was charged by state police with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a court order.
Mr. Harris was arrested Tuesday coming after he allegedly sent several letters to a woman, sparking the violation.
He’s currently being held at the Jefferson County jail and is scheduled to appear in Brownville Town Court on April 1.
