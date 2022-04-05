WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted a person with a bat, broke into a home, attempted to steal a vehicle and then displayed a knife toward troopers all on the same day.
Jack G. Iams, 28, was arrested by state police as a result of an indictment warrant issued out of Jefferson County Court regarding incidents in August 2021. He was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree attempted burglary, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree menacing, two counts of menacing a police officer and resisting arrest.
At around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2021, Mr. Iams allegedly assaulted and injured a 27-year-old man with a baseball bat at an address on County Route 47 in the town of Champion. The incident resulted in the charges of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
On the same day at around 11:30 a.m., Mr. Iams allegedly broke into a residence on County Route 125 in Chaumont and attempted to steal a set of keys. This incident resulted in the second-degree attempted burglary charge.
Around an hour later, Mr. Iams allegedly displayed a knife and attempted to steal a vehicle from a man on State Route 12E in Chaumont. The first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree menacing charges were a result of this incident.
When state troopers located him after the last incident, Mr. Iams allegedly displayed a knife toward two troopers and did not comply with their commands when they were trying to take him into custody. The incident resulted in the remaining charges: two counts of menacing a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.
Mr. Iams was arraigned in County Court and remanded on bail.
