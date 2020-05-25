WATERTOWN — Shidarius Q. Pyatt, 24, of 435 South Hycliff Rd, Apt 619D, was arrested Sunday by city police after he allegedly assaulted a woman, Naturee Harper, by punching her repeatedly in the face and then pouring concentrated soap and Listerine mouthwash in her eyes.
Police say that Mr. Pyatt also restrained Ms. Harper, pulling her by her hair into an apartment and forcing her into the shower. He then obstructed the breathing and blood circulation of Ms. Harper by putting her into a headlock, and then closing his hand around her nose and mouth. Police say he also took Ms. Harper’s cell phone to prevent her from calling the police.
Mr. Pyatt also damaged a TV stand belonging to the victim to the point of disrepair, police said.
Mr. Pyatt was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, second degree unlawful imprisonment, third degree assault with intention to cause physical injury, criminal mischief for the intentional damage of property and fourth degree criminal mischief for preventing an emergency call.
Mr. Pyatt was processed and held at the city jail pending arraignment.
