WATERTOWN — Jordan C. Pierce, 37, 133 S. Orchard St., was charged by city police Monday with second-degree robbery and petit larceny.
Police say that at about 9 a.m. on March 24, Mr. Pierce allegedly assisted in the robbery of a man who lives on North Orchard Street. He allegedly assisted someone who stole two cell phones and $40 from the victim.
He was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
