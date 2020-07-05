Andrew S. Knowles, 31, of 119 N. Orchard St, Apt. 2, was charged with second degree criminal trespass, second degree menacing with a weapon, third degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth degree criminal mischief with the intent to damage property by city police on Sunday at 12:03 a.m.
Police say that Mr. Knowles entered the apartment of Hanna Mccready on North Orchard Street in Watertown by force, damaging two doors in her apartment. According to police reports, Mr. Knowles then pulled a knife on Ms. Mccready, then chased her with the knife, thrusting it towards her as she ran away. Mr. Knowles was previously charged with a crime on July 8, 2016, making his possession of a weapon a more serious charge.
Mr. Knowles was taken to the city jail and held pending a video arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.