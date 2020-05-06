WATERTOWN — Richard S. Stevens, 41, 805 Davidson St., Watertown, was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts in connection to a robbery incident in April.
According to a police report, at around 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, Mr. Stevens is alleged to have stolen a purse and its contents from Melinda Beyea during a domestic incident. Police then allege he threw the purse at Ms. Beyea, striking her in the leg. He also disobeyed a valid stay away order of protection issued out of city court, according to the report.
Police arrested Mr. Stevens at around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday. He was charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and first-degree criminal contempt.
Mr. Stevens was transported to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing scheduled for Wednesday, May 6.
