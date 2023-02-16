WATERTOWN — City police assisted state parole officers in the execution of a bench warrant at 320 N. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Lt. Jason Badalato said.
Joshuah L. Degroodt, 28, from Watertown, was charged by city police when they executed the bench warrant, and he was turned over to state parole.
Lt. Badalato said Mr. Degroodt had initially given officers a different name on scene, and he wouldn’t come out of the residence.
Lt. Badalato said Mr. Degroodt had come out of the house briefly, but then ran back inside.
City police had received information that there was a possibility of weapons in the residence, which resulted in them calling in negotiators and a special response team. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected, or MRAP, vehicle, was also deployed to the scene due to the possibility of the presence of weapons.
No weapons were found in the residence.
The road was shut down, but has since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
Local charges are pending against Mr. Degroodt from the incident, per Lt. Badalato.
