WATERTOWN — The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force arrested a Watertown man Monday afternoon after they say they found cash, cocaine and a handgun that had been reported stolen.
In a news release, the task force said officers conducted a search Monday at 246 Central St., where they say they found $2,784, 39 grams of cocaine, 325 glassine envelopes containing a suspected heroin and fentanyl mixture, an electric money counter, a Kimber .45 semiautomatic handgun that was reported stolen, two rifles and a set of brass knuckles.
