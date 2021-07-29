WATERTOWN — Colin S. Davis, 26, 20889 Weaver Road, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Mr. Davis is alleged to have entered Marta Miller’s residence at 406 Stone St. and remained there unlawfully. During the alleged burglary, Mr. Davis damaged a baby crib, baby gate, plant pot and bedroom door with a combined value of $140. He also allegedly violated a valid stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Davis was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
