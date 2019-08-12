CLAYTON — State police arrested a Watertown man Saturday night in connection with two burglaries on State Street and Route 12E which happened in the village and town last week.
The joint investigation with village police resulted in Marcus W. Megan, 28, of 660 Bronson St., being charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny when he was arrested Saturday at 14690 Autumn Ridge Lane. Mr. Megan was additionally charged with two counts of petit larceny at 12:06 a.m. Sunday at the state police barracks in Watertown.
State police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller wrote in an email that the investigation that resulted in the burglary and grand larceny charges stemmed from “several complaints of vehicle and residential break-ins in and around the village of Clayton,” which village police Chief Kevin J. Patenaude said included the State Street and Route 12E burglaries committed Thursday. Details about the petit larceny charges were unavailable Monday.
Mr. Megan was arraigned in Antwerp Town Court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond, Mr. Keller wrote.
Village and state police continue to investigate the two car thefts that occurred earlier this month in the village and town, but Mr. Patenaude said officers have developed multiple leads and one possible suspect. He said they have eliminated Mr. Megan as a suspect in the investigation.
“We and state police are working diligently together to bring these car thefts to a successful conclusion,” he said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact village police, who can be reached at 315-686-5592, or state police.
