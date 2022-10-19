WATERTOWN — State police have charged a Watertown man with raping a child and other sexual assault counts.
Matthew R. Derouin, 34, was charged Wednesday with predatory sexual assault against a child, second-degree rape, both felonies, and third-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor.
Police say Derouin raped a girl between 9 and 14 years old.
He was arraigned in city court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building without bail.
State police were assisted in the investigation by Jefferson County Child Protective Services.
