WATERTOWN — State police have charged a Watertown man with child sex crimes.
Police say Mark A. Soluri, 18, from Watertown was charged with second-degree rape, a felony, possession of a sexual performance by a child, also a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child.
This is a result of an investigation regarding a complaint involving a 13-year-old victim, troopers said.
Soluri was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released on his own recognizance and ordered to answer the charges at a later date.
