WATERTOWN — A Watertown man is facing a felony drug possession charge after police searched his vehicle, his home and his parents’ home and found fentanyl and cash.
At about 1 p.m. Thursday, the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, the Watertown Police Department’s ID unit and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a stop on a 2010 Mercedes on Western Boulevard in Watertown operated by Timothy J. Layo, 38.
The task force said they obtained a search warrant for Mr. Layo’s vehicle as well as one for his parent’s residence on Cayuga Avenue.
Police said they recovered 10 envelopes containing suspected fentanyl from the vehicle and about $1,000 from the residence.
A third warrant was then obtained for Mr. Layo’s residence on Superior Street. Police say they found “a large quantity of suspected fentanyl” there.
In total the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force says they seized $1,900; 7,283 glassine envelopes of suspected fentanyl; and a 2010 Mercedes AMG automobile.
Mr. Layo was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Jefferson County Court’s Centralized Arraignment Part and released on his own recognizance.
The task force said additional charges are pending.
