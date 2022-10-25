5 arrested in Tupper Lake after yearlong probe of meth operation

WATERTOWN — A Watertown man is facing a felony drug possession charge after police searched his vehicle, his home and his parents’ home and found fentanyl and cash.

At about 1 p.m. Thursday, the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, the Watertown Police Department’s ID unit and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a stop on a 2010 Mercedes on Western Boulevard in Watertown operated by Timothy J. Layo, 38.

