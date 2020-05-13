WATERTOWN — Anthony I. Dejesus, 27, 24098 State Route 12, Lot 104, is charged with larceny after he allegedly used a stolen debit card to make purchases.
According to a press release from city police on Wednesday, Mr. Dejesus was charged with one felony charge, fourth-degree grand larceny, and three misdemeanors: petit larceny, second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree criminal contempt.
He is accused of stealing a debit card belonging to Haley Dejesus, then making $65.60 worth of purchases with it. He is also charged with violating a valid Jefferson County Family Court order of protection in the process.
Mr. Dejesus was arraigned in City Court then released on pre-trial supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.