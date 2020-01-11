WATERTOWN- 30-year-old Brandon W. Freeman of Watertown was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, a single count of criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, by Watertown police at 1:36 a.m. Saturday at his Harrison Street residence. He is accused of possessing three Glock brand magazines with a capacity for fifteen 9mm rounds each, a Glock 19 handgun, and an electronic stun gun with three cartridges. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Mr. Freeman was still being held pending arraignment in City Court.
Watertown man awaiting arraignment following charges of criminal possession of weapons
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.