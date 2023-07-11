Watertown resident Rafael Rondon, top left, and his mother Maryann Mooney-Rondon, top right, at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — A Watertown man still facing up to 20 years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in prison for possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun that was discovered in Lewis County as FBI agents investigated his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rafael Rondon, 25, from Watertown, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to the illegal gun possession count Dec. 16. U.S. Attorneys said in a prepared statement that he admitted to possessing an unregistered Iver Johnson’s Arms & Cycle Works 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun. The sawed-off shotgun had a barrel length of less than 18 inches and an overall length of less than 26 inches that was not registered to Rondon in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer record, which is required by law.

