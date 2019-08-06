WATERTOWN — Thomas Chiarelly can buy back the High Street home he’s lived in for the past 33 years.
On Monday night, the City Council informally agreed to sell him back the home at 302 High St. for the same amount that he owed in back taxes.
Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. and all four council members unanimously agreed to the private sale. They plan to take formal action with a vote in two weeks.
It will take four votes to accept the offer.
Last week, Mr. Chiarelly and his wife Linda submitted an offer to pay $4,455.51 in back taxes, plus two months’ additional interest and any penalties to keep his home.
Mr. Chiarelly was unable to pay the $4,445.51 in back taxes on the June 28 deadline, even though he offered to pay them in a payment plan.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said city staff should put together a policy that would allow property owners to pay their back taxes in installments.
While he’s not taking a position on the request, City Manager Rick Finn recommended that the city “set standards” for similar situations when a property owner wants to pay for back taxes after the deadline has passed.
Two days before the June 28 deadline, Mr. Chiarelly approached City Comptroller James E. Mills about paying in installments, but the City Charter doesn’t allow for back taxes to be paid in installments.
Mr. Chiarelly also attended a July 2 City Council meeting in which he threatened to sue the city, claiming what they were doing was unconstitutional.
He had two years to pay the back taxes in full, but that deadline came and passed on June 28 and the city ended up with the house.
He’s lived in the High Street property for three decades and didn’t want to lose it.
He said he came on hard times after losing his job as a cleaner with the Watertown City School District. He injured his back working construction and then was denied disability.
