WATERTOWN — A 41-year-old faces several charges after he allegedly fled from police Thursday in a minivan before crashing it and then running on foot.
Ronnell D. Wilson, of 22453 Echo Drive, was charged by city police with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two traffic violations.
At around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Mr. Wilson allegedly drove 80 mph as he fled a city police patrol car attempting to stop him. Mr. Wilson then attempted to make a left turn onto Weaver Road, but his vehicle struck a utility pole head on. He then fled on foot before hiding in a swampy area, where police then found him and took him into custody. Mr. Wilson also allegedly possessed cocaine and fentanyl.
The traffic stop was initiated after Mr. Wilson was found to have a parole warrant out on him for allegedly absconding bond. He was being held in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending an arraignment hearing.
