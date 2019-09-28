WATERTOWN — Henry Arencibia, 35, of 700 Nellis St., Watertown, was charged by city police early Tuesday morning with a fugitive from justice warrant and second-degree criminal obstruction of justice.
Police said he ran from police while they were investigating a domestic incident at his residence.
He was held for arraignment in City Court.
