WATERTOWN — The man accused of firing a gun during an argument on Winslow Street has been taken into custody.
According to Watertown city police records, Charles D. Woodrum, 21, a Winslow Street resident, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and first-degree reckless endangerment after the incident ajust after 3 p.m. Saturday.
Police records state that Mr. Woodrum used a loaded 9 millimeter Taurus G2S handgun and shot a single round at Patrick L. Collins, II during an argument.
The incident led to the closure of Winslow Street for a time on Saturday afternoon as police and emergency crews responded. There were no reported injuries, and the firearm was recovered early in the police response.
Mr. Woodrum was arrested in the 300 block of Winslow Street at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, arraigned and held in jail at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $2,500 bail.
