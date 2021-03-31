Police Blotter

Adobe Stock

WATERTOWN — Charles W. Howard, 53, 548 Jefferson St. Lower, was charged by city police Tuesday with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say at around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. Howard was at his residence when he allegedly struck a person in the face with a blunt metal object, causing the person to lose two teeth.

Mr. Howard had been held in jail pending an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.