WATERTOWN — Charles W. Howard, 53, 548 Jefferson St. Lower, was charged by city police Tuesday with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say at around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. Howard was at his residence when he allegedly struck a person in the face with a blunt metal object, causing the person to lose two teeth.
Mr. Howard had been held in jail pending an arraignment hearing Wednesday.
