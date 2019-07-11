WATERTOWN — City police on Monday charged William H. Leslie, Jr. 34, of 132 Bowers Ave., with first offense driving while intoxicated and first offense aggravated driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Mr. Leslie was arrested at 1222 Washington St. at 10:26 p.m. and transported to the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released on tickets returnable to City Court. No blood alcohol content was listed.
