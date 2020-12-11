WATERTOWN — Bryson G. Birht, 25, of Watertown, was charged by state police Friday with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and violation of probation.
According to state police, Mr. Birht kicked a victim’s door and stole a purse during a domestic incident on Dec. 8.
Mr. Birht was found with a violation of probation warrant from the Jefferson County Probation Department. He was arraigned in LeRay Town Court and remanded to the Jefferson County jail on $10,000 cash bail, or $20,000 secure bond.
