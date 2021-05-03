WATERTOWN — A Watertown man is facing assault charges after he allegedly choked, punched and kicked a woman over the weekend.
Britton T.L. Grant, 30, of 24444 White Road, was charged by city police Sunday with criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
According to police records, at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn on Arsenal Street, Mr. Grant got into a domestic dispute with Morgan A. LaSell. He allegedly grabbed her by the neck and choked her, causing Ms. LaSell to lose her breath.
He also allegedly punched her in the face repeatedly, causing pain and swelling to her right eye, and allegedly kicked her in the lower back, leaving a bruise.
During the dispute, Mr. Grant also allegedly pushed Ms. LaSell into the hotel room bathroom, preventing her from escaping the room.
Mr. Grant was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending an arraignment hearing that occurred Sunday.
He was released without being admitted to the county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.