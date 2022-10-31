WATERTOWN — State police have arrested a Watertown man in connection with an attempted armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 19 at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 23100 Route 12 in the town of Pamelia.
Taylor O. Clough, 29, was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, a felony. Police say Mr. Clough displayed a knife and demanded money before fleeing on foot.
