WATERTOWN — A city man has been charged with attempting to kill another man by shooting at him through an upstairs window Wednesday night on California Avenue.
Tajemar M. Brandon, 25, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Jr. said in a statement Thursday that emergency dispatchers received several complaints at about 8:53 p.m. Wednesday that several gunshots had been heard in the area of California Avenue and State Street. Uniformed patrols responded to the 100 block of California Avenue and found evidence of multiple shots having been fired at 119 California Ave., with a neighboring house at 121 California Ave. also being struck by a stray bullet.
Detective Lt. Donoghue said officers learned that the gunman, alleged to be Mr. Brandon, drove down the street, got out of a vehicle and fired multiple shots at Christen B. Smith, 26, who was in an upstairs window. Mr. Smith was not injured and Brandon fled the scene. Several officers from the state police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to assist city police.
The lieutenant said further investigation showed that Brandon was responsible for the shooting. He said the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting has been recovered. He declined to comment on any motive for the shooting, but said Brandon and Mr. Smith are acquainted with each other. Mr. Smith does not reside at the home where the shooting occurred.
Mr. Brandon, whose last known address was 224 Sherman St., Apt. 1, was awaiting arraignment Thursday evening.
Can they tell forensically if the shots were fired from inside or outside? Because logically if they went through a window and hit another house they would have been just fired out the window. "Is this loaded? "
