WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was arrested by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Friday on first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree menacing charges.
According to police records, Dakota J. Marzano, 27, of South Rutland Street, went into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and displayed a black tire iron in a threatening manner.
Police say he also went after his ex-girlfriend’s brother who was at the residence and brandished the tire iron with the intent to do harm.
By entering the residence, Mr. Marzano violated a stay away order of protection, police said.
Mr. Marzano was arraigned in Jefferson County Court, Centralized Arraignment Part, and held on $1,000 bail.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.