WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was arrested Tuesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after police say he broke into General Brown High School, stayed there for two days over the weekend and stole a plow truck. He is also charged with stealing more than $8,500 in merchandise from Runnings in Watertown.
The sheriff’s office said that shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy sheriff responded to an alarm activation at Runnings where he found an unoccupied pickup truck with a plow that was parked near a damaged overhead door of the business.
While trying to locate the driver, the deputy entered the store where he found a man who appeared to be in the process of stealing $8,566.68 worth of firearms and hunting, trapping, camping and fishing gear.
The merchandise had been in jet sleds near an exit.
Sean M. Briggs, 35, was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree attempted grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools, misdemeanors.
Police say Mr. Briggs had stolen the plow truck from the high school in Brownville and that he broke into the school on Christmas Day after his vehicle became stuck in a snowbank on Route 12E.
Police say that it appears Mr. Briggs may have spent the next two days inhabiting the closed school and consuming food from a concession stand, cooking in the home economics room, and playing basketball in the gym.
He was arraigned Tuesday through Jefferson County Court, Centralized Arraignment Part, at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket Watertown Town Court.
