WATERTOWN — Lashaun J. Martin, 22, of 1429 Gill St., was charged by city police with two counts of petit larceny and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.
At around 9:37 a.m. Tuesday, Mr. Martin allegedly broke into two vehicles and damaged a third at Bowers and Company on Commerce Park Drive.
He allegedly broke into a 2017 Audi A4 and took two vaccine cards and a U.S. passport. He then allegedly broke into a 2018 Jeep Renegade and stole two vehicle fobs valued at $500. He also allegedly caused $4,250.37 worth of damage on a 2018 blue Honda Pilot when he scratched the paint and windows.
He was arrested on Friday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
