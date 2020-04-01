WATERTOWN — State police charged a Watertown man with burglary Saturday after he allegedly broke into a home and stole prescription medication.
Thomas R. Riley, 51, was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Police allege Mr. Riley unlawfully entered the home of an acquaintance through a window and stole two bottles of prescription medication. He was arraigned via teleconference in Brownville Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
