Watertown man charged with child endangerment

WATERTOWN — Christopher C. Emeanua, 52, of 1429 Gill St., Apt. 437A, Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said he failed to supervise an 11-year-old boy who left the residence without permission and then the man failed to search or notify police that the child was missing for several hours.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Watertown City Court on Sept. 18.
