WATERTOWN — A city man has been charged with cocaine possession following a police investigation into numerous gun shots being fired April 27 on Bigham Avenue.
Colin J. Marshall, 27, of 121 William St., was charged Wednesday by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
The charge stems from a report of shots being fired in front of 823 Bigham Ave. Xavier J. Drayton, 32, of that address, was charged April 28 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated as a result of an investigation into that incident.
According to police, Mr. Drayton was seen driving a vehicle from Bigham Avenue onto Central Street. He allegedly drove the vehicle over the lawn of a Central Street residence and then back onto the street before being stopped in a parking lot off Central Street.
Police alleged that he was found to be intoxicated and in possession of a loaded firearm, which was believed to have been used in the shooting incident. There were multiple people inside the house at the time of the shooting, however none were injured.
Police said that Mr. Marshall was inside the Bigham Avenue at the time of the shooting and was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine that was packaged for sale.
Mr. Marshall is on parole, having been sentenced from Jefferson County Court in February 2018 to four years in state prison after pleading guilty in January 2018 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, cocaine. His codefendant in that case was Mr. Drayton.
Mr. Marshall was mandated to serve his sentence in the prison system’s Willard Drug Treatment Program, in which offenders serve 90 days in a military-style rehabilitation program before spending the remainder of their sentences under parole supervision.
He entered Willard in February 2018, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website, released upon completion and then returned to prison in June 2018. He was released under parole supervision in September 2018.
He was arraigned on the latest drug possession charge before City Court Judge David A. Renzi and ordered held without bail at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on the alleged parole violation.
