WATERTOWN — Travon T. Felton, 24, of 128 S. Meadow St., Apt. 2, Watertown, was charged by city police on Monday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree harassment.
Police said he violated the terms of a Watertown City Court order of protection when he hit the protected party, Alyssa J. Eibert, 22, multiple times in the chest, body and face during a domestic incident on Sept. 4.
He was held pending arraignment in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.