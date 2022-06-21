WATERTOWN — Brandon D. Harten, 25, of Coleman Avenue, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
On April 17, Mr. Harten allegedly punched and broke the air vent in a 2011 Nissan Sentra. It was valued at $39.00, according to city police.
He was arrested on Monday and was being held in jail pending arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.