WATERTOWN — Terrence A. Labarge, 40, of 415 Gotham St., Apt. 6, Watertown, was charged by city police on Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
Police said he damaged a parked Subaru WRX with his cane, causing a dent and scratch to the front passenger door and $983 in damage, during a Dec. 10 incident in a Factory Street business’s parking lot.
The vehicle is owned by Brandon M. Stinebrickner, 24, Watertown, police said.
Mr. Labarge also was charged with another felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, for possessing a cane sword.
He was held in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
